Houston Rockets (47-27, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (55-19, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Houston aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Bucks have gone 30-6 at home. Milwaukee is fifth in the NBA with 17.3 fast break points per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 4.4.

The Rockets are 20-17 on the road. Houston is fourth in the Western Conference allowing just 109.7 points and holding opponents to 46.9 percent shooting. The Bucks won 116-109 in the last matchup between these two teams on Jan. 9. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 27 points and James Harden led Houston with 42 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez leads the Bucks averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.5 points per game while shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo has averaged 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 36.4 points and is adding 6.4 rebounds. Clint Capela is shooting 67.5 percent and has averaged 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 111.8 points, 43 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 119 points, 50.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 42.7 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Nikola Mirotic: out (left thumb), Donte DiVincenzo: out (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel), Tony Snell: out (ankle).

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (groin), Eric Gordon: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

