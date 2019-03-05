Oklahoma City Thunder (39-24, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (29-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Oklahoma City looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves are 4-6 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.4.

The Thunder are 23-18 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fifth in the league scoring 115.2 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent. In their last meeting on Jan. 8, the Timberwolves won 119-117. Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is scoring 23.9 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Taj Gibson has averaged 6.5 rebounds and added 12.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Russell Westbrook has shot 42.1 percent and is averaging 22.4 points for the Thunder. Paul George has averaged 4.2 assists and scored 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 48 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 119.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Luol Deng: day to day (sore left achilles).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Paul George: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.