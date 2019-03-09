Washington Wizards (27-38, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-35, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Washington aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves are 21-10 on their home court. Minnesota is 5-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wizards are 8-26 in road games. Washington is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 41.5 rebounds per game, led by Dwight Howard averaging 9.2. The Wizards won the last meeting between these two squads 135-121 on March 3. Bobby Portis scored 26 points to help lead Washington to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Taj Gibson is shooting 68.0 percent and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards averaging 25.6 points and is adding 5.1 rebounds. Trevor Ariza has averaged two made 3-pointers and scored 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 118.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 121 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Luol Deng: day to day (sore left achilles).

Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.