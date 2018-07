Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball team draft picks Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop pose with head coach Tom Thibodeau, left, and General Manager Scott Layden, during a press conference, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) (Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed rookie forward Keita Bates-Diop to an undisclosed deal.

The team announced the signing on Saturday.

Bates-Diop, from Ohio State, was drafted by the Timberwolves last month in the second round at No. 48.

Bates-Diop was the leading scorer in the Big Ten as a fourth-year senior in 2017-18 at 19.8 points per game. He was limited to nine games as a junior because of a leg injury and took a redshirt for the 2016-17 season.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Bloomington, Illinois native finished his college career as a 47.2 percent shooter from the field.

