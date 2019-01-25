Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Jazz are 3-5 in division games. Utah is 17-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Timberwolves have gone 13-17 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 44.9 rebounds per game and is 13-8 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents. The Timberwolves defeated the Jazz 128-125 in their last matchup on Oct. 31. Derrick Rose led Minnesota with 50 points and Donovan Mitchell paced Utah scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell ranks first on the Jazz with 22.3 points and averages 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Kyle Korver is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and has scored 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 22.5 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Taj Gibson is shooting 60.4 percent and has averaged 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 110.3 points, 48.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, seven steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Tony Bradley: out (knee), Raul Neto: out (left groin strain), Dante Exum: out (ankle), Thabo Sefolosha: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Tyus Jones: out (ankle), Jeff Teague: out (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

