Minnesota Timberwolves (28-30, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (44-14, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves face the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have gone 24-5 in home games. Milwaukee ranks third in the NBA with 54.3 points in the paint, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 17.7.

The Timberwolves are 9-20 on the road. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.4. The two teams square off for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez leads the Bucks with 2.4 made 3-pointers and averages 12.1 points while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. Khris Middleton has averaged 13.8 points and totaled 6.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jimmy Butler has averaged 21.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Dario Saric has averaged 5.8 rebounds and added 11.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 113.3 points, 48.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Donte DiVincenzo: out (bilateral heel bursitis), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (foot), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee).

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (concussion protocol), Gorgui Dieng: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

