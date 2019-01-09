Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer/Associated Press)

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 33 points and seven assists and the Utah Jazz rallied to beat the Orlando Magic 106-93 on Wednesday night.

Joe Ingles added 16 points and seven assists, and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Utah improved to 21-21, winning for the third time in four games.

D.J Augustin had 23 points and six assists for Orlando, Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and eight rebounds, and Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Magic ended a six-game trip with four straight losses.

After trailing by 21 points in the second quarter, the Jazz erased the deficit in the third quarter. Utah went 13 of 21 from the field in the quarter while holding Orlando to 5-of-21 shooting.

The Magic ran off four straight baskets and took a 72-53 lead on Augustin’s 3-pointer. Utah held Orlando to a single basket over the final 8:42 of the quarter. The Jazz had a 25-3 run during that stretch. Mitchell made three layups and Gobert converted a pair of three-point plays to get Utah within striking distance.

Utah took its first lead at 78-75 when Neto capped the run with a pair of layups.

Mitchel made two baskets and assisted on two others to fuel a 12-1 run and push Utah’s lead to 102-89 with 2:02 left.

TIP INS

Magic: Mo Bamba was not in uniform because of a sore left foot. ... Gordon started 4 of 4 from the field, but missed 10 of his final 13 shots. ... Orlando had more turnovers (6) than baskets (5) in the third quarter.

Jazz: Neto made his first start of the season at point guard. He finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists. ... Utah outscored Orlando 60-30 in the second half. ... The Jazz outscored the Magic 52-30 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Magic Host Boston on Saturday

Jazz: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.