TORONTO — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points, Khris Middleton had 18 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Toronto 105-92 on Thursday night, ending the Raptors’ season-best home winning streak at 10 games.

D.J. Wilson scored a career-high 16 points, Eric Bledsoe had 14 and Milwaukee (37-13) wrapped up the season series with its third victory in four meetings with Toronto. The NBA-leading Bucks have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Raptors (37-16) in the Eastern Conference.

The victory ensures Milwaukee will have the best winning percentage in the East through Feb. 3, meaning Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer will represent the conference at next month’s NBA All-Star Game.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points and Kawhi Leonard had 16 for the Raptors. They had not lost at home since Dec. 9 to the Bucks.

PISTONS 93, MAVERICKS 89

DETROIT — Andre Drummond had 24 points and 20 rebounds and Detroit rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat short-handed Dallas.

Before the game, the Mavericks traded Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews to the New York Knicks in a seven-player deal. Dallas acquired Kristaps Porzingis, but for this game the Mavericks were significantly undermanned. In addition to the players they dealt, they also were without star rookie Luka Doncic, who sat out with left ankle soreness.

Blake Griffin had 24 points for Detroit.

MAGIC 107, PACERS 100

ORLANDO, Fla. — Terrence Ross scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and Orlando beat Indiana, handing the Pacers their fourth straight.

Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando after being selected to the All-Star team for the first time. D.J. Augustin had 20 points, including nine free throws in the final 1:26.

Orlando broke a four-game losing streak and snapped an eight-game skid against Indiana.

Myles Turner had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Pacers.

