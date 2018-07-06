LAS VEGAS — The biggest summer league in NBA history is underway.

No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns will be the top attraction Friday at the start of the NBA Summer League, where all 30 franchises will be represented for the first time in a tournament that stretches through July 17. The Suns play Dallas later Friday night, part of a 10-game schedule on opening day at UNLV.

Leagues in Sacramento and Salt Lake City ended Thursday, with about 85,000 tickets sold over three days of play in each of those cities. More than 125,000 fans went to the games in Las Vegas a year ago.

Friday’s summaries:

CELTICS 95, 76ERS 89

Furkan Korkmaz led all scorers with 40 points in a losing effort for Philadelphia (0-1). Korkmaz was 10 for 18 from the field, 8 for 14 from 3-point range and 12 for 15 from the foul line. Guerschon Yabusele and Semi Ojeleye each scored 16 points for Boston (1-0).

ROCKETS 92, PACERS 89

Trevon Duval scored 20 points and the rookie out of Duke also had three rebounds and two assists for Houston (1-0) in his summer league debut. Danuel House added 20 for the Rockets, while Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Former UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday, the younger brother of NBA guards Jrue and Justin, had a game-high 23 points for Indiana (0-1).

PELICANS 90, RAPTORS 77

Trevon Bluiett came off the bench for New Orleans (1-0) and scored a game-high 24 points. The 6-foot-5 guard out of Xavier, who went undrafted last month, was 6 for 8 from 3-point range and had six rebounds and two assists. Alfonzo McKinnie and Rawle Alkins each had 12 points for Toronto (0-1).

MAGIC 86, NETS 80

Troy Caupain scored 22 points, Jonathan Isaac had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Mohamed Bamba, the No. 6 pick in last month’s draft, added 11 points and seven boards for Orlando. Isaiah Briscoe added 16 points for the Magic (1-0). Shawn Dawson scored 20 points and Tyler Davis, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M, had 13 points for Brooklyn (0-1).

HORNETS 88, THUNDER 87

Malik Monk scored 23 points for Charlotte (1-0), which won a game where neither team ever led by more than eight points. Willy Hernangomez added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hornets. Rashawn Thomas scored 23 points, Dakari Johnson had 20 and Daniel Hamilton finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder (0-1).

BUCKS 57, PISTONS 47

Christian Wood scored 15 for Milwaukee (1-0). Henry Ellenson had 16 for the Pistons (0-1), who shot 29 percent and were outrebounded 30-19.

