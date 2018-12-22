Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, left, argues a call with referee Tony Brothers (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in New York. (Noah K. Murray/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court quickly enough after he was ejected.

The league announced the fine on Saturday.

Atkinson was thrown out of the Nets’ 114-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. With 1:09 remaining and Brooklyn trailing by five, Atkinson ran onto the court to confront an official after a foul was called against Rodions Kurucs.

Atkinson was given a technical foul and ejected. He became enraged, with players and assistant coaches briefly restraining him before he left the court.

