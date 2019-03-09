ATLANTA — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points, Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-112 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

The Nets moved into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference despite missing a staggering 21 free throws to give the Hawks a chance at the end. After Joe Harris hit one of two foul shots with 16.3 seconds remaining, Trae Young dribbled down the clock and passed to 42-year-old Vince Carter, who missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

John Collins finished with 33 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for Atlanta. Young had a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

KINGS 102, KNICKS 94

NEW YORK — De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and eight assists and Sacramento beat New York to open a four-game trip.

Fox scored 12 points in the final six minutes after the Knicks erased a 12-point lead to take a two-point lead.



Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter (15) grabs a loose ball from going out of bounds as Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs goes for it during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday March 9, 2019, in Atlanta. (John Amis/Associated Press)

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 18 points for the Knicks. They have lost five straight.

