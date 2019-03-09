ATLANTA — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points, Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-112 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.
The Nets moved into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference despite missing a staggering 21 free throws to give the Hawks a chance at the end. After Joe Harris hit one of two foul shots with 16.3 seconds remaining, Trae Young dribbled down the clock and passed to 42-year-old Vince Carter, who missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
John Collins finished with 33 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for Atlanta. Young had a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
KINGS 102, KNICKS 94
NEW YORK — De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and eight assists and Sacramento beat New York to open a four-game trip.
Fox scored 12 points in the final six minutes after the Knicks erased a 12-point lead to take a two-point lead.
Dennis Smith Jr. scored 18 points for the Knicks. They have lost five straight.
