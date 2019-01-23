Detroit Pistons (20-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-25, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Detroit looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Pelicans are 15-6 on their home court. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.9 rebounds. Anthony Davis leads the Pelicans with 13.3 boards.

The Pistons have gone 7-15 away from home. Detroit is 5-13 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Pelicans earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 9. Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 37 points and Blake Griffin led Detroit with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holiday has averaged 20.8 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Pelicans. Julius Randle has averaged 21.9 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 57.9 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Griffin is averaging 26.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Luke Kennard is shooting 46.8 percent and has averaged 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 102.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 21.3 assists, eight steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 121.5 points, 45 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Anthony Davis: out (left index finger).

Pistons Injuries: Henry Ellenson: day to day (ankle), Andre Drummond: day to day (concussion), Ish Smith: day to day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.