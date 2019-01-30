Denver Nuggets (33-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-28, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans enters the matchup with Denver after losing three games in a row.

The Pelicans are 15-8 on their home court. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference with 14.3 fast break points per game, led by Anthony Davis averaging 3.0.

The Nuggets are 19-10 in Western Conference play. Denver is third in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 7.7. The Pelicans won the last meeting between these two teams 125-115 on Nov. 17. Davis led New Orleans to the win with a 40-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 21.2 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. Darius Miller has averaged 8.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.0 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jokic is averaging 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Nuggets. Malik Beasley has averaged 13.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 47 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Anthony Davis: out (left index finger), Julius Randle: day to day (ankle), Nikola Mirotic: out (right calf strain).

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Isaiah Thomas: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

