Cleveland Cavaliers (14-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (13-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Cleveland face off at the Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are 8-34 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 2-7 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers are 10-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring averaging 103.4 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent. The two teams meet for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Knox leads the Knicks averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.6 points per game while shooting 33.5 percent from beyond the arc. Dennis Smith Jr. has averaged 15.4 points and collected 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

Matthew Dellavedova leads the Cavaliers averaging 4.4 assists while scoring 7.6 points per game. Collin Sexton has averaged 3.2 assists and scored 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.5 points, 47.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 104.1 points, 47.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: DeAndre Jordan: day to day (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Mario Hezonja: out (left leg contusion).

Cavaliers Injuries: John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: out (foot).

