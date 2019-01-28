New York Knicks (10-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (23-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Monday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: New York comes into the matchup with Charlotte as losers of seven games in a row.

The Hornets have gone 16-8 at home at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 17-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knicks are 6-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 2-6 in games decided by less than four points. The Knicks won the last meeting between these two teams 126-124 on Dec. 14. Emmanuel Mudiay scored 34 points to help lead New York to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker has averaged 25.0 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Jeremy Lamb has averaged 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 36.8 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Enes Kanter ranks first on the Knicks with 10.8 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and has scored 13.8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 1-9, averaging 105 points, 41.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

Knicks Injuries: Luke Kornet: out (sprained left ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee), Emmanuel Mudiay: day to day (left shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.