Detroit Pistons (22-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup against Detroit as losers of 13 games in a row.

The Knicks are 6-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 3-25 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons have gone 8-16 away from home. Detroit ranks seventh in the league with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Andre Drummond averaging 5.2. In their last meeting on Nov. 27, the Pistons won 115-108. Blake Griffin led Detroit with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Smith Jr. is first on the Knicks with 6.0 assists and scores 8.0 points. Allonzo Trier is shooting 43.9 percent and has averaged 11.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Drummond is first on the Pistons with 14.8 rebounds and averages 16.6 points. Griffin is shooting 46.0 percent and has averaged 28.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 99.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.5 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Knicks: 0-10, averaging 98.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: out (illness), Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left shoulder).

