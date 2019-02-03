Memphis Grizzlies (20-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays Memphis looking to end its seven-game home skid.

The Knicks have gone 4-19 at home at the Madison Square Garden. New York is 3-24 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies are 8-19 on the road. Memphis ranks last in the Western Conference scoring averaging only 100.4 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent. The Knicks earned a victory in the previous matchup between these two teams on Nov. 25. Tim Hardaway Jr. led New York with 22 points and Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hardaway Jr. is first on the Knicks with 19.1 points and averages 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Allonzo Trier has averaged 2.9 assists and scored 11.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Gasol has shot 44 percent and is averaging 15.6 points for the Grizzlies. Justin Holiday has averaged 3.9 rebounds and added 8.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 98.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Knicks: 0-10, averaging 100.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left shoulder).

Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Garrett Temple: out (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (quad), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness), Omri Casspi: out (knee), Mike Conley: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

