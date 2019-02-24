San Antonio Spurs (33-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (11-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays San Antonio looking to stop its seven-game home losing streak.

The Knicks have gone 4-24 at home. New York is 2-7 in one-possession games.

The Spurs have gone 11-20 away from home. San Antonio is the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.7 percent as a team from downtown this season. Davis Bertans leads the team shooting 48.1 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Jordan is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Knicks. Kevin Knox has averaged 14.2 points and collected 4.9 rebounds while shooting 32.9 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 21.4 points and grabbing 6.1 rebounds. Patty Mills has averaged 4.1 assists and scored 14.2 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 115 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 50.8 percent shooting.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 99.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, seven steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: out (groin).

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

