New York Knicks (13-55, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (39-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to stop its seven-game slide with a win over San Antonio.

The Spurs are 26-7 on their home court. San Antonio is the top team in the Western Conference shooting 39.9 percent from downtown, led by Davis Bertans shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks have gone 7-29 away from home. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, led by DeAndre Jordan averaging 3.6. In their last meeting on Feb. 24, the Knicks won 130-118. Damyean Dotson scored a team-high 27 points for New York in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan has averaged 21.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge is shooting 53.3 percent and averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Dennis Smith Jr. leads the Knicks scoring 14.6 points and collecting 2.7 rebounds. Allonzo Trier has averaged 15.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 105.5 points, 47.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee), Rudy Gay: day to day (illness).

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (back), Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Mario Hezonja: day to day (left leg contusion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

