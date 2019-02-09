Toronto Raptors (40-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Toronto looking to end its seven-game home losing streak.

The Knicks are 2-10 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. New York is last in the NBA recording just 19.7 assists per game, led by Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 6.0.

The Raptors are 6-4 against the rest of their division. Toronto is 37-12 when scoring 100 or more points. The Raptors earned a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Nov. 10. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 23 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. led New York with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Knicks. Noah Vonleh has averaged 8.6 rebounds and added 8.7 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Serge Ibaka ranks second on the Raptors averaging 16.1 points and grabbing 7.7 rebounds. Siakam has averaged 18.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 50.3 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Knicks: 0-10, averaging 97.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (groin), Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left shoulder).

Raptors Injuries: Marc Gasol: out (hand), Kawhi Leonard: out (sore left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.