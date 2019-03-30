Miami Heat (37-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (14-61, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Miami looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Knicks are 8-38 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 5-38 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Heat are 21-25 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 33-19 when scoring 100 or more points. The Heat won the last meeting between these two squads 106-97 on Jan. 27. Wayne Ellington scored 19 points to help lead Miami to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Smith Jr. leads the Knicks with 5.7 assists and scores 14.2 points per game. Damyean Dotson has averaged 16 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

Goran Dragic leads the Heat averaging 4.3 assists while scoring 14.2 points per game. Bam Adebayo is shooting 61.7 percent and has averaged 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 103.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 99.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 20 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Allonzo Trier: out (groin), Noah Vonleh: out (right ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out for season (sore groin).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (thigh), Josh Richardson: out (heel), Rodney McGruder: out (left knee soreness).

