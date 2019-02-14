New York Knicks (10-46, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (19-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup against Atlanta after losing 17 in a row.

The Hawks have gone 9-16 at home at the State Farm Arena. Atlanta is sixth in the league with 51.2 points in the paint, led by John Collins averaging 12.9.

The Knicks have gone 6-24 away from home. New York is at the bottom of the NBA recording only 19.8 assists per game, led by Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 6.0. The two teams square off for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 57.8 percent and averaging 19.4 points. Trae Young has scored 21.8 points and totaled 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Smith Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Knicks. Kevin Knox has averaged 13.6 points and four rebounds while shooting 32.6 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 0-10, averaging 95.9 points, 43 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 116 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Jaylen Adams: day to day (right ankle sprain), Kevin Huerter: day to day (ankle), Miles Plumlee: day to day (left knee pain).

Knicks Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

