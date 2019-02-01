Boston Celtics (32-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup against Boston as losers of 11 straight games.

The Knicks are 6-28 against conference opponents. New York is 2-6 in one-possession games.

The Celtics are 23-10 in conference matchups. Boston is fourth in the NBA giving up 105.6 points and holding opponents to 44 percent shooting. The two teams square off for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadeem Allen is second on the Knicks with 3.0 assists and scores 7.0 points. Kevin Knox has scored 12.9 points and added 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.4 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

Al Horford ranks second on the Celtics averaging 12.5 points and is adding 6.7 rebounds. Marcus Smart has averaged two made 3-pointers and has scored nine points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, nine steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Knicks: 0-10, averaging 100.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Luke Kornet: day to day (sprained left ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (sore groin), Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left shoulder).

Celtics Injuries: Jabari Bird: out (personal), Kyrie Irving: day to day (left hip strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.