Detroit Pistons (40-41, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (17-64, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Detroit square off at the Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are 11-40 in conference play. New York is 6-40 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pistons have gone 26-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks seventh in the league allowing 107.5 points and holding opponents to 47 percent shooting. The Pistons won 120-103 in the last meeting between these two teams on Feb. 8. Andre Drummond led Detroit with 29 points and Dennis Smith Jr. led New York with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Jordan leads the Knicks with 11.4 rebounds and averages 10.9 points. Kevin Knox has averaged 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

Blake Griffin leads the Pistons averaging 5.4 assists while scoring 24.5 points per game. Drummond has averaged 16.9 points and added 16.1 rebounds while shooting 57.6 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 102.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 102.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Kadeem Allen: out (concussion), Lance Thomas: out (personal), Allonzo Trier: out (calf), Noah Vonleh: out (right ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out for season (sore groin), Mario Hezonja: day to day (illness), Emmanuel Mudiay: out for season (shoulder).

Pistons Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.