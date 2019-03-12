New York Knicks (13-54, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (42-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to stop its six-game skid with a win over Indiana.

The Pacers are 29-15 in conference play. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference shooting 37.6 percent from downtown, led by Bojan Bogdanovic shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks are 8-35 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, led by DeAndre Jordan averaging 3.4. The Pacers won the last meeting between these two squads 121-106 on Jan. 11. Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points to help lead Indiana to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Oladipo leads the Pacers scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Bogdanovic is shooting 50.8 percent and averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Dennis Smith Jr. has averaged 15.1 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Knicks. Damyean Dotson has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and scored 14.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 48 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Knicks Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Mario Hezonja: day to day (left leg contusion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.