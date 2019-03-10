New York Knicks (13-53, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31-35, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to stop its five-game skid with a win against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have gone 22-10 at home. Minnesota is 17-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knicks have gone 7-27 away from home. New York ranks last in the league recording 19.9 assists per game, led by Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 6.3. In their last meeting on Feb. 22, the Timberwolves won 115-104. Derrick Rose scored a team-high 20 points for Minnesota in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Rose has averaged 17.7 points and totaled 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

DeAndre Jordan leads the Knicks averaging 12.5 points and is adding 12.5 rebounds. Smith Jr. has averaged 6.5 assists and scored 14.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 48 rebounds, 20.4 assists, seven steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 121.5 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (leg), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (quad), Luol Deng: day to day (sore left achilles).

Knicks Injuries: Noah Vonleh: day to day (hip), Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Mario Hezonja: day to day (left leg contusion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.