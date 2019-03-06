New York Knicks (13-51, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-51, 15th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against Phoenix.

The Suns have gone 9-23 at home. Phoenix allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 116.1 points and allowing opponents to shoot 48.3 percent.

The Knicks are 7-26 on the road. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, led by DeAndre Jordan averaging 3.5. The Suns won the last matchup between these two squads 128-110 on Dec. 17. Devin Booker scored 38 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 10.5 rebounds and averages 16.6 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. is shooting 46.7 percent and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Dennis Smith Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Knicks. Allonzo Trier has averaged 15 points and added 3.5 rebounds while shooting 56.7 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 47.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle).

Knicks Injuries: DeAndre Jordan: day to day (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Mario Hezonja: out (left leg contusion).

