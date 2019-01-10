DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 21st career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets extended their home winning streak to 11 with a 121-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Jamal Murray scored 23 points, and Mason Plumlee added a season-high 17 points to go with 12 rebounds for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. They’re 17-3 at home.

Lou Williams led the Clippers with 19 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 18 against his former team.

HEAT 115, CELTICS 99

MIAMI — Dwyane Wade scored 19 points, Josh Richardson added 18 and Miami connected on a season-high 18 3-pointers on the way to beating Boston.

Derrick Jones Jr. scored 14 points, and Justise Winslow finished with 13 points and a career-best 11 assists. Miami had 33 assists on 45 field goals.

Kyrie Irving had 22 points. for the Celtics. After scoring a season-high 135 points a night earlier in a home victory over Indiana, they were held under 100 for only the fourth time this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.