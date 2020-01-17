At the midway point of the season, Washington (13-28) played messy and uninspired. The team committed a season-high 28 turnovers and trailed by as much as 33 points. By the fourth quarter, most of the regular starters were watching from the sideline. Isaac Bonga, who had one of his best games as a pro, was the exception.

Bonga, in his second NBA season, made his first six shots and finished with a career-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. Troy Brown Jr. produced 22 points and eight rebounds. But take away Bonga and Brown and the offense crashed.

The Wizards played inside an arena named after a bank and still couldn't buy a bucket. Even their resident all-star felt the cold touch. On one possession early in the game, Bradley Beal stayed out on the perimeter and lofted jump shots. He missed a step-back midrange look and Bonga rebounded, throwing it back to Beal. Then, Beal moved back a bit and clanked a 22-footer. Again, Bonga rebounded and dutifully passed the ball to his veteran teammate. But after the third attempt when Beal could not hit from eight feet deep on the baseline, he threw his head back in frustration.

Beal finished the game 4 of 12 for 14 points along with two rebounds and three assists just two days after his stinging comments about the state of the Wizards

Since Wednesday night, the word "culture" has dominated the conversation about the team when Beal grew upset after the 105-96 loss to the Chicago Bulls and dropped the loaded word while expressing his frustration.

"I don't like losing, so it's going to keep blowing up for me. Until we start winning and changing our culture … " Beal said.

Over social media, the comment took on a life of its own. Fans interpreted Beal's frustration as discontent with the organization. Amateur photoshop artists directly tweeted Beal pictures of him in their favorite team's jersey. Even the official Yahoo Sports Canada account shared a doctored image of Beal in Raptors' white along with the message: "If Bradley Beal is 'tired of losing,' we have an idea.'"

Before the matchup against Toronto, Coach Scott Brooks offered his own take.

"I like what we're doing and Brad likes what we're doing. Was he frustrated? Yeah. [But] you talk to him the next day, he feels totally different," Brooks said. "He's a part of our culture and he's a big part of it. When you lose, everybody feels bad about it and that's a good thing."

Brooks also highlighted the biggest problem disrupting the season: injuries.

"Winning is part of culture but right now we're not doing that at the high level we want to do it at but we're not going to run from it," Brooks said. "We're not going to hide from only 13 wins but this is what it is. Going into the season, we didn't think that we'd have two injury exception players from the NBA granting us two extra players and we didn't think, if we did have those, they would be [in] our starting lineup for multiple games."

And for yet another night, Washington could not escape the scourge of injuries. Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Jordan McRae appeared to severely twist his left ankle and crumpled to the floor. McRae had to be carried toward the locker room without putting weight on the sprained ankle and did not return.

Without McRae, who was averaging nearly 19 points in the month of January, the Wizards moved ahead with Gary Payton II playing his minutes. The replacement did little to improve the offensive malaise.

As the first half continued, Washington still struggled to hit shots. Davis Bertans missed his first seven shots and picked up a technical foul for arguing with an official. Beal had as many turnovers (two) as made field goals.

The Wizards turned the ball over in strikingly sloppy ways: bad handoff exchanges, passes thrown to players in the wrong jersey, and stepping out of bounds. Their 15 first-half turnovers created 17 points for Toronto and dug them into a 65-51 deficit at intermission.