Utah Jazz (33-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-18, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will attempt to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Utah.

The Nuggets are 8-1 against the rest of their division. Denver is second in the Western Conference with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 2.8.

The Jazz are 14-16 on the road. Utah is second in the Western Conference allowing just 106.7 points and holding opponents to 45.6 percent shooting. The Jazz won the last meeting between these two teams 114-108 on Jan. 23. Donovan Mitchell led Utah to the win with a 35-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic has averaged 20.7 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Monte Morris has averaged 4.5 assists and 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 12.9 rebounds and averages 15.4 points. Derrick Favors has averaged 7.3 rebounds and added 12.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 47.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Thomas Welsh: day to day (shoulder), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Trey Lyles: day to day (left hamstring strain).

Jazz Injuries: Tony Bradley: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.