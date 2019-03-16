Indiana Pacers (44-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (45-22, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver and Indiana face off in non-conference action.

The Nuggets have gone 29-6 in home games. Denver is second in the NBA with 27.8 assists per game, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 7.6.

The Pacers are 17-16 in road games. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4 percent from downtown. Bojan Bogdanovic paces the Pacers shooting 42.7 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.3 points per game while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc. Jokic has averaged 19.2 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 53.1 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 9.2 rebounds and averages 14.3 points. Bogdanovic has averaged 23.6 points and collected 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.8 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 106.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Torrey Craig: day to day (shoulder), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.