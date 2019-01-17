Portland Trail Blazers forward Jake Layman, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Steve Dipaola/Associated Press)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-112 on Wednesday night.

Damian Lillard had 33 points to lead all scorers, and CJ McCollum had 19 points as Portland snapped a two-game losing streak. Nurkic added five blocks and was treated to a standing ovation when he left the game with 2:13 left.

Portland finished with 16 3-pointers, led by Lillard with four.

Jordan Clarkson had 22 points off the bench for the Cavaliers, who were coming off a 101-95 victory over the Lakers that snapped a 12-game losing streak. The game against the Blazers was the fourth of a six-game trip for the Cavs.

Portland was back at home after a winless two-game trip at Denver and Sacramento. The Blazers have won 19 at home to lead in the Western Conference.

Lillard started despite being listed as questionable going into the game with a right hand strain. It is unknown when he was injured.

Lillard opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and the Blazers had six 3s in the opening quarter to lead 30-26. Portland finished the first half with 11 3-pointers, while the Cavaliers had just two. Portland led 62-55 at the break.

Portland stretched the lead to 70-59 on Jake Layman’s 15-foot jumper in the third quarter. Lillard’s 3-pointer made it 82-66 midway through the third and Portland went on to lead by as many as 21.

Rodney Hood added 20 points for the Cavaliers.

Portland was without Maurice Harkless for the fifth straight game because of left knee soreness, which has hampered him at times throughout the season. There was no word on how long Harkless might be out.

The Cavaliers have been stung by injuries this season. David Nwaba was considered a possibility for Wednesday, but he was held out for a 11th straight game with a left ankle sprain. Larry Nance Jr. missed his fourth game with a right knee sprain.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland signed guard Cameron Payne to a second 10-day contract late Tuesday night. ... The victory over the Lakers was just the Cavs’ fourth win on the road this season. ... Cleveland has won consecutive games just once this season. ... Cleveland’s bench outscored Portland’s 66-35.

Trail Blazers: Portland had won their last five games at home against the Cavs. ... Portland had six players in double figures. ... It’s been five years since Portland’s last triple-double, by Nicolas Batum.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Cleveland visits the Jazz on Friday.

Trail Blazers: Portland hosts the Pelicans on Friday.

