Denver Nuggets (50-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (44-31, seventh in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Oklahoma City and Denver square off at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Thunder have gone 24-12 in home games. Oklahoma City leads the league with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Steven Adams averaging 4.8.

The Nuggets are 30-15 in Western Conference play. Denver is second in the league with 27.5 assists per game, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 7.5. The Nuggets won 121-112 in the previous matchup between these two teams on Feb. 26. Jokic led Denver with 36 points and Paul George led Oklahoma City with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook leads the Thunder with 10.4 assists and scores 22.9 points per game. George has averaged 25.8 points and added 8.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 7.5 assists while scoring 20.2 points per game. Jamal Murray has averaged 17 points and four rebounds while shooting 43.9 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 107.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 22 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Paul George: day to day (left shoulder soreness).

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.