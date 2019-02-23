Sacramento Kings (30-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-20, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Sacramento looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Thunder are 22-15 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference with 53 points in the paint per game, led by Steven Adams averaging 12.2.

The Kings are 16-22 in conference games. Sacramento is fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.7 percent as a team from deep this season. Buddy Hield leads them shooting 44.6 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 22.1 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Thunder. Paul George has averaged 38.4 points and totaled 8.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Hield has averaged 20.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Kings. Marvin Bagley III has averaged 16.7 points and added 9.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 48.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 124.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Dennis Schroder: out (personal), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Jerami Grant: out (ankle).

