Memphis Grizzlies (22-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (34-19, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Memphis trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Thunder are 18-14 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the Western Conference leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game, led by Steven Adams averaging 4.6 .

The Grizzlies are 14-19 in Western Conference play. Memphis leads the Western Conference allowing only 103.4 points per game and holding opponents to 44.9 percent shooting. The two teams square off for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook leads the Thunder with 11.0 rebounds and averages 21.4 points. Paul George has scored 34 points and collected 7.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Mike Conley is second on the Grizzlies averaging 20.4 points and is adding 3.4 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 4.6 rebounds and added 13.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 96.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 124 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Alex Abrines: day to day (personal).

Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: day to day (heel), JaMychal Green: day to day (knee), Marc Gasol: out (hand), Garrett Temple: day to day (shoulder), Kyle Anderson: day to day (right shoulder soreness), Omri Casspi: out (knee).

