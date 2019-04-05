Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Atlanta aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Magic are 8-6 against division opponents. Orlando is 5-6 in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 6-9 against the rest of their division. Atlanta is seventh in the NBA scoring 51.3 points in the paint per game, led by John Collins averaging 12.9. The Magic won the last meeting between these two squads 101-91 on March 17. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando to the win with a 27-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic leads the Magic scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Aaron Gordon has averaged 6.6 rebounds and added 16.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Collins leads the Hawks averaging 19.5 points and has added 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Trae Young is shooting 46.3 percent and has averaged 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Magic: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 49.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

Hawks Injuries: Alex Poythress: out (right ankle sprain), Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Kent Bazemore: day to day (left adductor strain), Dewayne Dedmon: out for season (left ankle), Kevin Huerter: day to day (back), Miles Plumlee: out for season (left knee), Taurean Prince: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

