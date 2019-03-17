Atlanta Hawks (24-46, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (32-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Atlanta looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Magic are 22-20 in conference games. Orlando is 16-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 6-8 against the rest of the division. Atlanta is third in the league with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game, led by John Collins averaging 3.7. The Magic won the last meeting between these two squads 124-108 on Feb. 10. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Ross leads the Magic with 2.5 made 3-pointers and averages 14.6 points while shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Evan Fournier is averaging two made 3-pointers and 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Collins leads the Hawks with 9.8 rebounds and averages 19.9 points. Trae Young has averaged 25.3 points and totaled 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 123.5 points, 51.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 105.3 points, 47.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Isaiah Briscoe: out (knee), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

Hawks Injuries: Alex Poythress: out (right ankle sprain), Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.