Orlando Magic (36-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (36-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Magic take on Miami.

The Heat are 17-20 on their home court. Miami ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 3.7 offensive boards.

The Magic are 7-6 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Orlando is third in the Eastern Conference allowing only 106.2 points and holding opponents to 45.3 percent shooting. In their last meeting on Dec. 23, the Heat won 115-91. Tyler Johnson scored a team-high 25 points for Miami in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whiteside is shooting 55.2 percent and averaging 12.3 points. Bam Adebayo is shooting 68.7 percent and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 12.1 rebounds and averages 20.8 points. Aaron Gordon has averaged 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 107.9 points, 49.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 104.6 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (thigh), Rodney McGruder: out (left knee soreness).

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Melvin Frazier Jr.: day to day (lower back contusion), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Isaiah Briscoe: out (knee), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

