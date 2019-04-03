New York Knicks (15-62, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (38-40, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts New York aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Magic have gone 23-16 at home. Orlando is 34-19 in games when they score more than 100 points.

The Knicks are 9-39 in conference play. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording only 20 assists per game, led by Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 5.5. The two teams meet for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Augustin leads the Magic with 5.2 assists and scores 11.7 points per game. Terrence Ross is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Emmanuel Mudiay leads the Knicks averaging 14.8 points and collecting 3.3 rebounds. Mitchell Robinson is shooting 54.7 percent and has averaged 8.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 101.6 points, 44 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 110.4 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Isaiah Briscoe: out (knee), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

Knicks Injuries: Kadeem Allen: out (concussion), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (back), Allonzo Trier: day to day (calf), Noah Vonleh: out (right ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out for season (sore groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

