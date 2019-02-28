Golden State Warriors (43-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (28-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors take on the Orlando Magic.

The Magic have gone 16-16 in home games. Orlando ranks third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 106.8 points and holding opponents to 45.4 percent shooting.

The Warriors are 20-9 in road games. Golden State is 37-17 when giving up more than 100 points. The two teams square off for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.6 points and 12.0 rebounds for the Magic. Terrence Ross has averaged 16.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 37.2 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Stephen Curry has averaged 28.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Warriors. DeMarcus Cousins has averaged 7.5 rebounds and added 13.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 45 rebounds, 30.9 assists, eight steals and eight blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 48.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, seven steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 41.4 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Isaiah Briscoe: day to day (concussion protocol), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

Warriors Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (rest), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.