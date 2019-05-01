INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard says Victor Oladipo continues progressing from a right knee injury but remains uncertain when the All-Star guard will practice.

Oladipo suffered a season-ending ruptured quad tendon Jan. 23. He did not even return to Indiana until the Pacers’ season-ending playoff loss to Boston on April 21.

Pritchard told reporters at Wednesday’s season-ending news conference that following surgery, Oladipo needed about 12 to 13 weeks before he could start physical therapy and that Oladipo is only beginning that second phase now.

But after again declining to set a timetable for Oladipo’s return to the court, Pritchard says he hopes to have more answers before free agency begins and that Oladipo promised to return as a better player.

Injured Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) walks down the sideline during warmups before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

