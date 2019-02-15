NEW ORLEANS — A person familiar with the situation says the Pelicans have fired general manager Dell Demps.

The person spoke to The Associated Pres on condition of anonymity because the club has not announced it. Demps did not immediately return messages on Friday.

Demps’ firing comes amid the fallout after All-Star Anthony Davis said in late January that he would not sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded to a contending team.

The decision means a new general manager will be able to oversee whatever trade terms the Pelicans decided to accept in exchange for Davis, who was the first pick in the 2012 NBA draft out of Kentucky and has been named an All-Star six times in his first seven seasons.

Demps has been with the club since the summer of 2010 and the Pelicans have made the playoffs three times during his tenure, advancing to the second-round once. The Pelicans enter this season’s All-Star break at 26-33 and unlikely to make the Western Conference playoff field this season.

