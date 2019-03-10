Indiana Pacers (42-24, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (41-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Philadelphia and Indiana will play at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers are 23-16 against conference opponents. Philadelphia is 9-7 in one-possession games.

The Pacers are 29-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks second in the NBA allowing 103.9 points and holding opponents to 44.9 percent shooting. In their last meeting on Jan. 17, the 76ers won 120-96. Jimmy Butler led Philadelphia with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid has averaged 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Ben Simmons is shooting 55.7 percent and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Victor Oladipo is averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 22.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, eight steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 48.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Boban Marjanovic: out (right bone bruise and sprain), Furkan Korkmaz: out (torn right meniscus), Joel Embiid: day to day (left knee soreness).

Pacers Injuries: Alize Johnson: day to day (foot), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (ankle), Tyreke Evans: day to day (illness), Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.