Orlando Magic (30-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (40-23, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Philadelphia and Orlando meet at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers are 22-15 in conference matchups. Philadelphia is third in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game. Ben Simmons leads the 76ers averaging 7.9.

The Magic are 13-19 in road games. Orlando is 5-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. In their last meeting on Nov. 14, the Magic won 111-106. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris has averaged 21.7 points and collected 7.9 rebounds while shooting 52.6 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Vucevic has averaged 20.7 points and 12.0 rebounds for the Magic. Terrence Ross has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 111 points, 49.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points on 41.9 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Zhaire Smith: out (foot), Shake Milton: out (finger), Boban Marjanovic: out (right bone bruise and sprain), Jonah Bolden: day to day (illness), Amir Johnson: day to day (back), Furkan Korkmaz: out (torn right meniscus), Joel Embiid: out (left knee soreness).

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

