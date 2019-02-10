Los Angeles Lakers (28-27, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (35-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 3 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The 76ers have gone 22-6 at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 15.6 fast break points per game, led by Tobias Harris averaging 6.0.

The Lakers are 12-15 in road games. Los Angeles ranks second in the league scoring 19 fast break points points per game, led by LeBron James averaging 5.2. In their last meeting on Jan. 29, the 76ers won 121-105. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons ranks second on the 76ers with 9.3 rebounds and averages 16.9 points. Harris has averaged eight rebounds and added 14 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kyle Kuzma ranks second on the Lakers with 18.7 points and averages 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Brandon Ingram is shooting 51.2 percent and has averaged 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 115.6 points, 47.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, six steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Jonathon Simmons: day to day (abdominal), Shake Milton: out (finger), Haywood Highsmith: day to day (tonsillitis), Zhaire Smith: out (foot), Joel Embiid: day to day (illness).

Lakers Injuries: Josh Hart: day to day (left knee), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle), LeBron James: day to day (load management).

