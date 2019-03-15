Sacramento Kings (33-34, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (43-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Sacramento aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The 76ers are 27-9 on their home court. Philadelphia averages 47.4 rebounds per game and is 31-12 when out-rebounding opponents.

The Kings have gone 13-20 away from home. Sacramento is fourth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.4 percent as a team from deep this season. Buddy Hield paces them shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid has averaged 27.2 points and 13.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris has averaged 20.7 points and totaled 8.5 rebounds while shooting 51.0 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 17.5 points and is adding 3.7 rebounds. Willie Cauley-Stein is shooting 56.1 percent and has averaged 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 115.5 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.1 points, 49.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Mike Scott: day to day (illness), Ben Simmons: day to day (illness), Furkan Korkmaz: out (torn right meniscus).

Kings Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.