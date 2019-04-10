Chicago Bulls (22-59, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (50-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Philadelphia and Chicago will play at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers have gone 30-10 at home. Philadelphia is second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 47.8 rebounds. Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 13.6 boards.

The Bulls are 16-35 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is 8-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The 76ers won 116-96 in the last meeting between these two teams on April 6. JJ Redick led Philadelphia with 23 points and JaKarr Sampson led Chicago with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler ranks second on the 76ers scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Ben Simmons has averaged 6.4 assists and 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Sampson is averaging 20 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists for the Bulls. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has averaged 1.5 made 3-pointers and scored 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 102.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 50 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Jonah Bolden: day to day (knee), James Ennis III: out (right quad contusion), Mike Scott: out (back), JJ Redick: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (knee).

Bulls Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: out (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: out for season (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out for season (right toe fracture), Lauri Markkanen: out for season (illness), Zach LaVine: out (thigh/knee), Kris Dunn: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.