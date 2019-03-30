Memphis Grizzlies (30-45, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (17-59, 15th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays Memphis looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Suns have gone 10-27 in home games. Phoenix is last in the Western Conference shooting 32.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies have gone 21-25 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring averaging only 102.8 points per game while shooting 45 percent. The Suns won 102-100 in the last meeting between these two teams on Nov. 4. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 25 points and Shelvin Mack led Memphis with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker leads the Suns scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Mikal Bridges has averaged 3.3 assists and 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Delon Wright ranks fifth on the Grizzlies with 4.4 rebounds and averages 10.5 points. Mike Conley has averaged 22.2 points and totaled 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 114 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Suns: 2-8, averaging 108.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out for season (thumb), Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle).

Grizzlies Injuries: C.J. Miles: out (foot), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (abdominal), Avery Bradley: out (knee/wrist), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: out (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out for season (right shoulder soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

