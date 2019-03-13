Utah Jazz (37-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (16-52, 15th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Utah trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Suns have gone 10-23 at home. Phoenix ranks last in the league shooting 32.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Jazz are 23-20 in Western Conference play. Utah ranks fourth in the league giving up 106.8 points and holding opponents to 45.4 percent shooting. The Jazz won the last meeting between these two squads 116-88 on Feb. 6. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 25.1 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Suns. Deandre Ayton has averaged 9.2 rebounds and added 17.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz averaging 15.3 points and is adding 12.8 rebounds. Mitchell has averaged 3.2 made 3-pointers and scored 29.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 49.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle).

Jazz Injuries: Tony Bradley: out (knee), Raul Neto: day to day (left hamstring tightness), Ricky Rubio: day to day (hip).

