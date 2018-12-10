PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have signed post player Eric Moreland.

The Suns announced the signing after the start of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 6-foot10 Moreland has played in 78 games over three NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons. He appeared in 67 games with the Pistons last season, averaging 2.1 points, 4,1 rebounds and 12 minutes per game.

The 26-yeaer-old Moreland was in the Toronto Raptors’ training camp before this season. Undrafted in 2014 after four years at Oregon State, he has played three seasons in the G-League.

